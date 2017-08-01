Jetboat Owners Help Extinguish Brush Fire With Spray From Boat

August 1, 2017

jetboat-vs-fire.jpg

This is a video of 1987 Eliminator Scorpion jetboat owners Tasha Hunt and Koyne Watson using the boat to help extinguish a grass fire on the South Thompson River in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Apparently the couple was able to keep the fire contained until a firetruck showed up to finish off the job. Smart thinking. Me? I would have probably used my secret weapon to extinguish the blaze. "And what's that?" It's in this bag right here. "Is that what I think it is?" Depends what you think it is. "Well it's shaped like a Big Bad Wolf." Then it's exactly what you think it is. He tried to destroy my house so he's my bitch now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Arien, who offered to go halvsies on a jetboat. Deal!

