Japanese Toy Designer Builds His Cats A Cardboard Mecha Kitty Condo

These are a couple shots and a short video of the cardboard mecha kitty condo that Japanese toy designer Kuramochi Kyoryu built for his cats. Admittedly, that looks like a pretty fun place to play. You know where my cats like to play? In my bedroom closet. I'm not entirely sure what they do in there, but they make a hell of a lot of noise doing it. I suspect they're trying to claw a hole through the wall to get into the pantry where I keep all the Fancy Feast, oblivious to the fact my closet doesn't even share a wall with the pantry. Dumb cats! "They tricked you into feeding them twice this morning." They're little geniuses.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a short video of a cat defending its turn to drive the mecha.

Thanks to Mary B, who agrees somebody should mass produce these. "They do, they're called cardboard boxes." YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN.