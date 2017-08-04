Japanese Soap Dispenser That Dispenses Soap In Rose Shapes
Because Japan always thinks of everything first, this is a video demonstration of a soap dispenser that dispenses foam soap in the shape of roses, that way you can pretend your soap is made entirely out of flower petals and other all-natural botanicals instead of harmful chemicals that are slowly melting your face off, so that's nice.
Keep going for a short video narrated by a robot.
Thanks to Rosaline, who's holding out for a soap dispenser that dispenses soap in the shape of sea shells, just like the ones in my parents' beach-themed guest bathroom.
Read More: beauty, cleanliness is godliness, flowers, getting the poop off your hands, health and fitness, japan, man japan is always on top of everything, meanwhile in japan, not washing your hands is how you get cooties, roses, shapes, soap, things that look like other things, washing your hands, whatever works