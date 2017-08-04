Japanese Soap Dispenser That Dispenses Soap In Rose Shapes

August 4, 2017

Because Japan always thinks of everything first, this is a video demonstration of a soap dispenser that dispenses foam soap in the shape of roses, that way you can pretend your soap is made entirely out of flower petals and other all-natural botanicals instead of harmful chemicals that are slowly melting your face off, so that's nice.

Keep going for a short video narrated by a robot.

Thanks to Rosaline, who's holding out for a soap dispenser that dispenses soap in the shape of sea shells, just like the ones in my parents' beach-themed guest bathroom.

