It Was Only A Matter Of Time: Game Of Thrones Edited To Sing Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby'

August 15, 2017

game-of-thrones-ice-ice-baby.jpg

Because the internet, like me, doesn't have time to stop and wonder if it actually just had a good idea or if it's just got way too drunk at the bar and tried to order an Uber through a racing game app, this is a video of Game Of Thrones scenes edited so the characters sing Vanilla Ice's 1990 classic 'Ice Ice Baby'. As far as these sorts of edits go, I thought this one was actually pretty perfect. I give it two Littlefingers up. "Is that good?" I have no clue.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alyssa, who hopes they do Vanilla Ice's 'Ninja Rap' next, complete with Ninja Turtle cameos.

  • steve holt

    Pretty great. Also great: we haven't heard from irina abramovich.

  • The_Wretched

    Hi, I'm not Irina but I'm logged in.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Whoever said this song is woefully uncool was both completely right and also terribly wrong.

    Although Mr. VanWinkle probably thinks so since Sug Knight kinda stole the rights to the song, allegedly (but most likely).

  • This made me smile.

    Thank you, GW.

