It Was Only A Matter Of Time: Game Of Thrones Edited To Sing Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby'

Because the internet, like me, doesn't have time to stop and wonder if it actually just had a good idea or if it's just got way too drunk at the bar and tried to order an Uber through a racing game app, this is a video of Game Of Thrones scenes edited so the characters sing Vanilla Ice's 1990 classic 'Ice Ice Baby'. As far as these sorts of edits go, I thought this one was actually pretty perfect. I give it two Littlefingers up. "Is that good?" I have no clue.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alyssa, who hopes they do Vanilla Ice's 'Ninja Rap' next, complete with Ninja Turtle cameos.