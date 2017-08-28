Impressive Glow-In-The-Dark Insect Hand Puppet

August 28, 2017

This is the latest hand puppet creation from puppeteer Barnaby Dixon (previously: his warrior puppet). This particular model glows in the dark, has hands capable of picking up and throwing objects, and little wings that flap. Earlier I told my little sister that this is actual footage of the Tooth Fairy and she started crying, which sucks because now my mom probably won't give me any babysitting money. Plus, you know, I got caught up playing video games and haven't seen her in a couple hours. Maybe she borrowed my car?

Keep going for the video demonstration.

Thanks to Jacob, for inspiring me to experiment with a little puppetry in the bedroom.

