Impressive 90,000 Piece LEGO Recreation Of Wooden Roller Coaster

August 29, 2017

lego-wooden-roller-coaster.jpg

This is the 90,000 piece LEGO recreation of the wooden roller coaster El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. The model measures 21-feet long and was built by LEGO maniac Lunatic Sekai. It works and everything. Me? I only pretend to work. Like right now I'm supposed to be putting the finishing touches on an ad campaign proposal for a client but instead I'm writing Geekologie and counting the minutes until I can sneak out for a two hour lunch. Maybe I'll get a massage. Maybe I'll GIVE a massage. *wink wink, nudge* "What are you insinuating?" I have no clue unless you're interested.

Keep going for a couple videos of the coaster in action (sorry, no first person POV from the front car).

Thanks to Simon L, who had his hands up the whole time.

Evolution Of Video Game Graphics, From 1962 - 2017

Previous Story

Real Products That Exist: Doctor Who Men's Suits

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a labor of love, amusement parks, and just how much did that cost?, building things, everybody needs a hobby, i'm flying jack, impressive, large, lego, model, modular, oh wow, plastic, recreation, replica, roller coaster, things that look like other things, tiny, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post