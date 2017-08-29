Impressive 90,000 Piece LEGO Recreation Of Wooden Roller Coaster
This is the 90,000 piece LEGO recreation of the wooden roller coaster El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. The model measures 21-feet long and was built by LEGO maniac Lunatic Sekai. It works and everything. Me? I only pretend to work. Like right now I'm supposed to be putting the finishing touches on an ad campaign proposal for a client but instead I'm writing Geekologie and counting the minutes until I can sneak out for a two hour lunch. Maybe I'll get a massage. Maybe I'll GIVE a massage. *wink wink, nudge* "What are you insinuating?" I have no clue unless you're interested.
Keep going for a couple videos of the coaster in action (sorry, no first person POV from the front car).
Thanks to Simon L, who had his hands up the whole time.