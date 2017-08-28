I Am Into This: Hot Dog And Hamburger Chairs

August 28, 2017

hotdog-sofa.jpg

These are the hotdog and hamburger chairs created as part of a collaboration between by Seletti and Studio Job for the upcoming Maison & Objet design fair in Paris. They should have made a taco and pizza slice too. Now I'm hungry. "You're always hungry." Yeah but now I'm hungrier than usual. It feels like my stomach is trying to eat itself. Or maybe I have a new tapeworm, it's hard to say. I DID accidentally eat a cat turd not too long ago. "How the hell does a person acciden--" I sleepwalk. "That doesn't explain anything." YOLO.

Keep going for a shot of the burger chair (which should have come with cheese).

hamburger-chair.jpg

Thanks to Lyndsey, who agrees that hotdog looks like it would be fun to swing at somebody.

  • You stay classy, San Diego.

  • Meh

    Even if it were free, its just horrible. Will remind any living room of a fast food chain.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the burger needs a yellow "cheese slice" throw

  • MustacheHam

    Get another "slice" for a double cheese burger.

  • The_Wretched

    What do they call that in France?

  • Daniel L Charlebois

    Royale with cheese.

  • Geekologie

    I thought the same thing

