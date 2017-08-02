I Am Into This: A 3D Astronaut Helmet Coffee Mug

This is the Astronaut Helmet 3D Mug available from ThinkGeek. It holds 20 ounces of hooch you're trying to pass off as coffee and costs $15. As someone in the ThinkGeek comments pointed out, it would be a lot cooler if it was heat-activated and the visor showed the reflection of stars when it was hot. Or, even better -- the sun rising over earth. Man, I bet the product designer is really kicking themselves right now. Or, who knows, maybe they're laying in a hotel bathtub giving themselves titty twisters. Everyone deals with self reproach differently. Me? I lay my head on the rim of toilet bowl and try to crush it with the seat until my mom yells at me that I'm setting a bad example for my nieces and nephews. Whatever, this is life, they need to see this.

Thanks to Meghan, who informed me real astronauts don't drink out of mugs, only Capri-Sun pouches. Love that stuff.