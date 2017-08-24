House Music Song Made Using Indiana Jones Sound Effects

This is a house music song created by Eclectic Method (previously) entirely out of sound effect samples (including a lot of punches) from Indiana Jones movies. It was really...something. "Good something or bad something?" It's hard to say, I'm still trying to recover from the seizure.

Keep going for the music video.

Thanks to Craig, who's going to make a song entirely out of the sample of Indy's "IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM." I can't wait.