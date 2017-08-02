Hooking Up LEGO Engines To Electric Motors Until They Tear Themselves Apart

August 2, 2017

This is a video of three LEGO engines tearing themselves apart after being attached to an electric motor and cranked up to max RPM. The engines were built with increasing durability so the last one takes a little while before finally throwing in the towel. Obviously, I enjoyed it because I love watching things getting broken. You know what my favorite movie is? "The home movie of your drunk uncle attacking a vacuum." How did you know?! "You had t-shirts and posters made." It deserves all the Oscars.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Martian, who I demand takes me to their leader.

  • RU5TY $H4CKL3F0RD

    Did anybody else think it was cool how the revolutions of the crank and pistons actually mimicked the sound of an actual combustion engine?

  • Logos

    I think the deep humming was just the whole assembly vibrating on the table.

  • GeneralDisorder

    So this got me thinking that it'd be cool to build a V-8 or V-12 engine out of lego pair pistons. Welp... 2013 kicked me in the nuts and said "fuck out of the way retard"

    Behold... the air powered lego car! It used 256 air piston in radial 64-cylinder configuration https://www.youtube.com/wat...

