Hooking Up LEGO Engines To Electric Motors Until They Tear Themselves Apart

This is a video of three LEGO engines tearing themselves apart after being attached to an electric motor and cranked up to max RPM. The engines were built with increasing durability so the last one takes a little while before finally throwing in the towel. Obviously, I enjoyed it because I love watching things getting broken. You know what my favorite movie is? "The home movie of your drunk uncle attacking a vacuum." How did you know?! "You had t-shirts and posters made." It deserves all the Oscars.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Martian, who I demand takes me to their leader.