High Production Value: Amazing Sci-Fi Video Made To Introduce Middle School's New Teachers

August 11, 2017

sci-fi-middle-school-teachers.jpg

This is a short film created by 5th and 6th grade video production teacher Michael Herren to introduce the new teachers at Washington Middle School in El Dorado, Arkansas. It's got everything: space travel, androids, aliens, teachers getting beamed up from unknown planets, school -- even a broken Stargate. It almost made me wish I went to this middle school so I could take this video production class. When I was growing up we didn't have video production classes in middle school. But once a month you could invite a parent to eat lunch with you in the cafeteria and I'll always invite my mom on a pizza and cinnamon roll Friday because those were the best and she deserves the best.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around because it is almost ten minutes long with multiple post-credits scenes.

Thanks Michael, and keep up the good work. Oh -- and if you could send a bag of those cafeteria fish sticks that would great.

  • Ollie Williams

    Nothing I've yet seen online made me actually, physically cringe until now.

  • Jenness

    And in other new Washington Middle School students forced to eat their own uniforms because all funds for the cafeteria were used to make a science intro video. Woopsies!!

  • Emmitt Morgans

    A blue Starbug? Grant and Naylor are going to sue them to kingdom come!

  • N H

    a hybrid of starbug and blue midget perhaps.

  • R1CHMOND

    im so glad i didnt go to school in the fucking usa jajaja

  • Doog

    Man I have a lot of questions. For one, why in the world are they hiring so many new teachers? Were the last teachers lost in a previous mission to recover school materials from some distant galaxy? Also, Were the new teachers informed ahead of time they'd be subjected to "Nyan Cat Warp 11"? Finally, were there any teachers that didn't make survive the teleportation from their home worlds to the ship? I hear those things can be sketchy at times.

