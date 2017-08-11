High Production Value: Amazing Sci-Fi Video Made To Introduce Middle School's New Teachers

This is a short film created by 5th and 6th grade video production teacher Michael Herren to introduce the new teachers at Washington Middle School in El Dorado, Arkansas. It's got everything: space travel, androids, aliens, teachers getting beamed up from unknown planets, school -- even a broken Stargate. It almost made me wish I went to this middle school so I could take this video production class. When I was growing up we didn't have video production classes in middle school. But once a month you could invite a parent to eat lunch with you in the cafeteria and I'll always invite my mom on a pizza and cinnamon roll Friday because those were the best and she deserves the best.

Keep going for the video, but feel free to skip around because it is almost ten minutes long with multiple post-credits scenes.

Thanks Michael, and keep up the good work. Oh -- and if you could send a bag of those cafeteria fish sticks that would great.