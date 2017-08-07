Happy Ten Years Of Geekologie To Me

August 7, 2017

Today marks my ten year anniversary writing Geekologie. In that time I've published 19,763 articles, including almost a dozen good ones, every single one of which is riddled with spelling and grammatical errors. It's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears: my sweat, the blood of my fallen enemies, and the tears of their families. Just kidding, it was all my blood, sweat and tears, which I blend and drink like a smoothie every morning to keep my skin looking vibrant and young. "You look like an old cowboy boot." I look like a cigar that was extinguished in a hurry. It really is a marvel I'm still alive. "Who said you are?" Valid point. Anyways *raising sister's Ken doll I spraypainted gold over head* this one's for you.

Thanks to you.

  • Luka Mlinar

    Has it been 10. It's like I was on hedonistica yesterday.
    Here's to 10 more man!

  • Congrats

  • KingCraigers

    yaaaaaay.

  • Congrats, man! Don't stop! Never, ever ♥♥♥♥♥

  • Irina Abramovich

    Congratulations on the 10 years, GW!!!=) May God be with you and may you write more words of wisdom every day to last another 10 years and then until you look like a raisin and laugh at colon cancer jokes.

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're the cutest kitten EVAR.=)
    Irina: BFFs for eternity.

  • n_a_a_s

    Happy 10 yrs GW!!

    Daisy <3

  • Jenness

    Happy Anniversary!! Thank you for consistently trolling the internet for me so I don't have to. Thankiess!!!!!!

  • Wow.. GW patting himself on the back. Competing daisy's whining about shadows.... It's like old times around here.

    Haha, 10 years though man... that's legit.

  • DC Madman

    I admire you for your commitment. I can't stay with anything longer than SQUIRREL!

  • pusherman

    you're a fuckin legend.

  • Ías De la Torre

    Man, I started my business at the same time of your page and it has been with me ever since, happy birthday. This is the first time in 10 years that I post a comment. Happy birthday GW.

  • SmokeThatSkinWagon

    Still check this every day. It's my favorite part of the internet.

  • Draco Basileus

    Congrats to 10 years of giving a damn about that which is not worth giving a damn!

  • Nathan Willson

    Thank you GW!

  • Sy_Snootles_Is_Hot

    First time posting, but I just wanted to say congrats! I've been coming here for ages, and always look forward to it!

  • Owlnonymous

    Happy Ten Years! This is still my favorite blog for interesting and nerdy news.

  • captaindash

    Congrats GW! I've been reading since damn near the day one. Here's to the next 10 *cheers*

    I tried to get you a dino strip-o-gram but they were out of everything but Stegosaurs and not even you are likely to get THAT drunk.

  • Munihausen

    Great work - I enjoy this much moreso than Hedonistica

  • GeneralDisorder

    Congratulations! You're old! On a related note... So am I. A friend asked me how my half-birthday was. I said "meh... I'm old and a half now."

