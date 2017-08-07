Happy Ten Years Of Geekologie To Me

Today marks my ten year anniversary writing Geekologie. In that time I've published 19,763 articles, including almost a dozen good ones, every single one of which is riddled with spelling and grammatical errors. It's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears: my sweat, the blood of my fallen enemies, and the tears of their families. Just kidding, it was all my blood, sweat and tears, which I blend and drink like a smoothie every morning to keep my skin looking vibrant and young. "You look like an old cowboy boot." I look like a cigar that was extinguished in a hurry. It really is a marvel I'm still alive. "Who said you are?" Valid point. Anyways *raising sister's Ken doll I spraypainted gold over head* this one's for you.

Thanks to you.