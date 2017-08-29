Guy Merges Houseboat And Tractor To Create Amphibious Drivable Houseboat

This is a video of the maiden voyage of The Beast Of Burden, a 32-foot houseboat (a 1967 Jetboat Sunliner) merged with a large three-wheel tractor (a Rickel "Big-A" Sprayer) to create an amphibious, drivable houseboat. Pretty sweet, right? "I'd hit it." Optimus! I thought you were dating Firestar. "She left me for a tank." You've gotta admit though, tanks are pretty sweet. I mean you're just the cab of an 18-wheeler.

Keep going for the video of the please don't sink, please don't sink, please don't sink.

