Guy Chainsaw Carves Dragon Bench Out Of Single Piece Of Wood

August 30, 2017

dragon-bench-1.jpg

These are several shots of the dragon bench entirely chainsaw carved by Igor Loskutow, who works as a representative for power tool manufacturer Husqvarna and as a wood carving instructor. Pretty sweet looking bench, right? I'd sit on it. As a matter of fact, I'm thinking this bench would look perfect next to the water feature in my backyard. "That's a mud pit, not a waterfall into a koi pond." Shhhhhhh, that's not what I told the realtor.

Keep going for a handful more shots including a cat who has no qualms curling up on a dragon for a nap.

dragon-bench-2.jpg

dragon-bench-3.jpg

dragon-bench-4.jpg

dragon-bench-5.jpg

dragon-bench-6.jpg

Thanks to Gregory, who plans on filling his home with nothing but dragon furniture. Hey -- live your dream, Gregory.

  • Jenness

    This is stunning. I want one but I'm pretty sure that tail would be sat on by some fatass neighbor jerk kid and break. Or I'd break it because I'm a clutz and then blame it on someone else. It won't nearly be as cool with duct tape holding it together.

  • The_Wretched

    I'm impressed and want one.

  • I'd sit commando on this bad boy, worth getting those splinters in your butt cheeks!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I'll take several please.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Step 1: Obtain big wood.

    I'm not making a joke here. That's literally the first step.

  • Bling Nye

    ACHIEVED!

    What next, get a big log? Or a chainsaw? OR talent?

  • GeneralDisorder

    You should probably get the chainsaw (and keep in mind that carving chainsaws aren't always the same as the usual hardware store variety but most chainsaw carvers start with what they can afford).

    You may want to spend a few years learning how to carve before you get to the bench project.

