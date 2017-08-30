Guy Chainsaw Carves Dragon Bench Out Of Single Piece Of Wood
These are several shots of the dragon bench entirely chainsaw carved by Igor Loskutow, who works as a representative for power tool manufacturer Husqvarna and as a wood carving instructor. Pretty sweet looking bench, right? I'd sit on it. As a matter of fact, I'm thinking this bench would look perfect next to the water feature in my backyard. "That's a mud pit, not a waterfall into a koi pond." Shhhhhhh, that's not what I told the realtor.
Keep going for a handful more shots including a cat who has no qualms curling up on a dragon for a nap.
Thanks to Gregory, who plans on filling his home with nothing but dragon furniture. Hey -- live your dream, Gregory.
-
Jenness
-
The_Wretched
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Frédéric Purenne
-
GeneralDisorder
-
Bling Nye
-
GeneralDisorder
Read More: bench, but does it breathe fire?, carving, carving is easy -- just cut away everything that doesn't look like a dragon, chainsaw, dragons, i am into this, impressive, power tools, rawr!, sculpture, seating, sitting on things, sure why not, things that look like other things, wood, wood is good