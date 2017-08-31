Good Ol' Boys Try To Launch Unmanned ATV Off Cliff, Do It Wrong

This is a short video of some good ol' boys trying to launch an unmanned ATV off a cliff, presumably in an attempt to appease the gods of chewing tobacco and cheap domestic beer. However the Skoal god deemed their sacrifice unworthy that day and sent the ATV into a group of predominately vertical-filming bystanders before throwing itself off the cliff on its own terms. Admittedly, I admire that ATV's tenacity, which is saying a lot considering we're talking about an inanimate ATV here and not a hungry lion.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brian, who agrees these kids are lucky the ATV decided it didn't want to take any of them with it.