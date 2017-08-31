Good Ol' Boys Try To Launch Unmanned ATV Off Cliff, Do It Wrong

August 31, 2017

atv-cliff-sacrifice-gone-wrong.jpg

This is a short video of some good ol' boys trying to launch an unmanned ATV off a cliff, presumably in an attempt to appease the gods of chewing tobacco and cheap domestic beer. However the Skoal god deemed their sacrifice unworthy that day and sent the ATV into a group of predominately vertical-filming bystanders before throwing itself off the cliff on its own terms. Admittedly, I admire that ATV's tenacity, which is saying a lot considering we're talking about an inanimate ATV here and not a hungry lion.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Brian, who agrees these kids are lucky the ATV decided it didn't want to take any of them with it.

LEGO's New Largest Official Set Will Be A 7,541 Piece, $800 Millennium Falcon

Previous Story

The Rodeo Boy: A Bull Riding, Core-Strengthening Exercise Machine

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: better luck next time, dangerous, driving off cliffs, getting run over, i expected nothing less, i'm coming for you, i'm not going over there!, oh no you don't, ouch, revenge, sacrifice, whee! i'm flying jack, woopsie, you did it wrong
Previous Post
Next Post