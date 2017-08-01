Golfer Hits Hole In One Directly Into The Hole, Wins Porsche

This is a video of German golfer Marcel Siem nailing a hole in one on the 17th hole at the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg, Germany. Anybody who is able to hit a hole in one on the par-3 wins a Porsche Panamera, which he did. But he did it without the ball ever touching the ground. It goes straight from tee to cup. Impressive. Perhaps even more impressive considering this is Marcel's second time winning a car from a golf shot -- he previously scored a Volvo V40 T5 on the par four 17th hole at the 2014 Nedbank Golf Challenge for sinking an eagle. And to think I have to take the bus to work every morning and this guy is out there winning multiple cars with golf shots. Clearly I chose the wrong profession. "You should have been a golfer." What? No. A tollbooth attendant, but I appreciate your vote of confidence.

Keep going for the video (two versions in case the Twitter one doesn't work), as well as his previous car-winning shot.

170 yards. Straight into the hole ⤵ pic.twitter.com/cSYEiZ6zH1 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 31, 2017





Thanks to Ash, who agrees they should offer car prizes at the local putt-putt course.