Going The Distance: 80-Year Old Couple Fulfill Dream Of Visiting All 645 Cracker Barrels In US

Seen here basking in the glory of their achievement, Ray and Wilma Yoder relax after a meal at the only Cracker Barrel they had not yet visited in the entirety of the United States -- a location in Tualatin, Oregon, and the 645th of their Cracker Barrel visits in all 44 states where they exist. What a glorious feeling that must have been. You know one time I visited two different Subway locations in a day, although I only went to the second one to use their restroom because the first one gave me an upset stomach. "You mean diarrhea." Of course I do. The couple, who have been married over 60 years, started their quest almost 40 years ago, and Ray estimates they've driven over 5 million miles together, delivering RVs for a living and visiting Cracker Barrels. This actually kinda makes me want to get out and see more of the country. But more like, watching it fade into the distance as my rocketship leaves the atmosphere on its way to rendezvous with the sun. I'll send you a postcard of me drinking a Corona on the corona.

Keep going for a couple more shots of the beautiful couple while blow my own mind realizing if there's a restaurant with only a single location and you go there, you've been to all of them.

