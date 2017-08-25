Game Of Thrones Theme Performed On A Traditional Korean Gayageum

This is a video of musician Luna Lee (previously) performing the Game Of Thrones opening them on a traditional Korean gayageum. Luna was invited to perform at the Korean Festival of Maryland this year so you can go see her perform live if you're in the area on September 16th. Unfortunately, I won't be able to make it so I'd like for at least one of you to dress up like me and go show my support. Also if you could swing by my old apartment in Rockville and dig up the shoebox time capsule I buried there I'd appreciate it. *a month passes* Well -- did you do it? "I did." Awesome, and did you get the time capsule too? "Yes sir." And what was in it? "A dead hamster." Jesus, not THAT shoebox -- you exhumed Melonball!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ashley I, for inspiring me to break out my old recorder from middle school.