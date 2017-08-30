Freaky Deaky: Video Of A Monarch Caterpillar Forming Its Chrysalis

This is a video of a monarch caterpillar forming its chrysalis in anticipation of metamorphosing into a beautiful butterfly. It's weird how all its stripes come off. You know, I wish I could hang out in a cocoon for two weeks straight and emerge a butterfly. Unfortunately, I can't, although I did zip myself up in a sleeping bag for over 60 hours once with nothing but a bag of Bugles and an empty Gatorade bottle (wide mouth) to pee in. Sadly, I did not emerge a butterfly, just a really dehydrated version of myself with Bugle fingers.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Matt M, who's convinced if you zoom out far enough to view the circle of life from a distance, it might actually be a ballsack. I have no clue what that means but I believe it.