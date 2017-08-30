Freaky Deaky: Video Of A Monarch Caterpillar Forming Its Chrysalis

August 30, 2017

monarch-caterepillar-making-cocoon.jpg

This is a video of a monarch caterpillar forming its chrysalis in anticipation of metamorphosing into a beautiful butterfly. It's weird how all its stripes come off. You know, I wish I could hang out in a cocoon for two weeks straight and emerge a butterfly. Unfortunately, I can't, although I did zip myself up in a sleeping bag for over 60 hours once with nothing but a bag of Bugles and an empty Gatorade bottle (wide mouth) to pee in. Sadly, I did not emerge a butterfly, just a really dehydrated version of myself with Bugle fingers.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Matt M, who's convinced if you zoom out far enough to view the circle of life from a distance, it might actually be a ballsack. I have no clue what that means but I believe it.

Amateur Hour: Russian Tank Spins Out At Intersection, Smacks Car

Previous Story

Lightning Strikes, Destroys Tree In Front Of Guys Filming, They Go Nuts

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: butterfly in the sky i can go twice as high, change, dammit mother nature cool your jets, freaky deaky, i wish i could do that, insects, metamorphosis, now you see me now you don't, so jealous right now, so that's what that looks like, the circle of life, what does it all mean?
Previous Post
Next Post