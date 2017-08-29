Freaky Deaky Transparent Cockatoo Squid Spotted By Unmanned Submersible

This is some footage of a cockatoo squid recorded by an unmanned submersible launched by the exploration vessel Nautilus near the Strait of Juan de Fuca in between Canada and the United States in the North Pacific Ocean. The cockatoo squid is named because of the plume of tentacles on its head. They're also known as glass squids, for obvious reasons. Those reasons being they're super fragile and will shatter if touched. "It's because they're transparent." Right, right. I love the two women narrating the video. They're like those kids who always wanted to be marine biologists when they grew up but never lost sight of their dreams and actually did it. They never lost that passion. My passion? My passion is dead in the water, like the bloated corpse of a pirate captain who got mutinied on and had to walk the plank. Fish are nibbling at my passion's guts right now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees it's never too late to follow your dreams. Unless your dreams are to be younger than you are right now, in which case you're screwed.