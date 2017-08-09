Freaky Deaky: Paddling Your Kayak Through A Rusted Shipwreck

August 9, 2017

This is a video of a kayaker paddling their boat through the rusted remains of the MV E Evangelia cargo ship off the coast of Romania. As Andrew over at Sploid pointed out, it's reminiscent of exploring an abandoned spacecraft, like at the beginning of 1979's Alien. Now, are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it involve a midnight kayak rave in a shipwreck?" Mhmm! It'll be like a cross between Mad Max and Waterworld. Plus if we could get some of that bioluminescent plankton to make the water glow that would be tits. Oh -- and do you think you could score us some drugs? "What do you want?" Boner pills. "Is that it?" And some anti-boner pills. "Why?" I like to take both at the same time to challenge myself.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Simon L, who can't believe taggers haven't already covered that place. Maybe they don't own kayaks.

  • bakuryu

    If I will lose use of legs I definitely would prefer a kayak instead of a weelchair.
    Sadly at my home there's no water on the floor. Life is always harsh with us Handicapped.

    Edit: after rereading my comment it sound like a verse of some blues song,with the word Handicapped sung after a brief stop.
    Oooooor...something from a children illustrated book.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Usually slender things going into dark holes arouse me. This is no exception.

  • Thanatos

    Looks like footage from C-3PO's colonoscopy...

  • Russell Bullock

    Wow...I guess I feel flattered?

  • Martin Ruby Pedersen

    Ctrl + V much ?

  • bakuryu

    vAbsolutely not!

  • Deplorable Erik Dee

    There just HAS to be a giant spider in there. Ready to eat his face.

  • KingCraigers

    looks like Uncharted 3.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Or Far Cry. Or Far Cry 3.

  • Russell Bullock

  • bakuryu

    A human-manned one

  • Russell Bullock

    I'm pretty sure that's either Rick or Morty, shrunk down for the voyage

  • Freakydeaky.

