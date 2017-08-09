Freaky Deaky: Paddling Your Kayak Through A Rusted Shipwreck

This is a video of a kayaker paddling their boat through the rusted remains of the MV E Evangelia cargo ship off the coast of Romania. As Andrew over at Sploid pointed out, it's reminiscent of exploring an abandoned spacecraft, like at the beginning of 1979's Alien. Now, are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Does it involve a midnight kayak rave in a shipwreck?" Mhmm! It'll be like a cross between Mad Max and Waterworld. Plus if we could get some of that bioluminescent plankton to make the water glow that would be tits. Oh -- and do you think you could score us some drugs? "What do you want?" Boner pills. "Is that it?" And some anti-boner pills. "Why?" I like to take both at the same time to challenge myself.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Simon L, who can't believe taggers haven't already covered that place. Maybe they don't own kayaks.