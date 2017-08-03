Firing A Fully Automatic Machine Gun Until It Melts Its Silencer

This is a video of the folks from West Coast Armory firing 700 rounds through a fully automatic M249 SAW machine gun to see how long it takes the attached suppressor to melt. SPOILER: the video is just over a minute, so it doesn't take long. So I take it that silencer isn't any good any more? Because we could probably use it for something . Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "We melt it down and use it to cast a giant sex toy sculpture titled 'Make Freaky Deaky Love, Not War'?!" Wow, you really were. "And have it displayed on the South Lawn of the White House." Get out of my brain!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks ShockMe, just give me a minute while I shuffle around on the carpet in my socks.