Finally, A Decent Self-Balancing Electric Unicycle

This is the Uno Bolt, the brainchild of co-inventors Sean Chan and Ron X. The electric, self-balancing unicycle is controlled by leaning, can reach speeds up to 22MPH, traverse hills up to 45-degrees, and has a battery life of around 25 miles. Plus it comes with all kinds of bells and whistles (minus ACTUAL bells and whistles, although it does have a horn). You can score one for around $1,000 through their already funded Kickstarter campaign HERE. I just bought one, and I think it's great. Although, based on all the honking behind me, I also think I probably shouldn't be driving on the highway.

Keep going for a couple more shots and their Kickstarter video.

Thanks Sean, and let me know if you need anybody to test the Bolt's ability to jump over a pool filled with sharks.