Finally, A Decent Flying Spaghetti Monster Colander

August 16, 2017

flying-spaghetti-monster-strainer-1.jpg

This is the Flying Spaghetti Monster Colander designed by Lior Rokah Kor and available through Ototo ($18). It's a functional strainer (that would be pretty poor product design if it wasn't) that looks like the flying spaghetti monster. Pretty cute. As far as novelty kitchen products go, this is one I actually wouldn't mind having around the house. Hopefully in the bedroom, where my special lady friend can wear it when we're, well...you know. "Eating pasta leftovers in bed?" Exactly, I can see it now: Honey-- "Call me Spaghetti Monster." Spaghetti Monster, pass the garlic bread.

Keep going for a couple more shots, one with meatballs.

flying-spaghetti-monster-strainer-2.jpg

flying-spaghetti-monster-strainer-3.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who made a fairly convincing spaghetti toupee once. Wait -- spaghetti or angel hair?

