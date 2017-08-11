Finally, A Decent 'Car Full Of Cats' Windshield Sunshade

August 11, 2017

car-full-of-cats-sunshade-1.jpg

This is the $15 Call Full Of Cats Auto Sunshade sold by Archie McPhee. It looks like a car full of cats. And who doesn't want a car full of cats? SPOILER: Me, but I don't have a choice because there are a lot of outdoor cats in my neighborhood and my passenger side window doesn't roll up. One time I took two cats to work and didn't even realize it until one demanded I stop at the grocery store for Fancy Feast. You know what I told him? "Fine, but only this once?" Haha, yeah, I'm a sucker of those guys. Plus I love the sounds they make when they eat fast.

Keep going for one more shot.

car-full-of-cats-sunshade-2.jpg

Thanks to Sandy, who wants a Dogs Playing Poker sunshade. I want a shark tank one!

  • GeneralDisorder

    My coworker almost smashed my window because my ex wife kept a stupid fucking cat statue in the back window. Granted that was a 3d realistic looking cat. A 2d version is less likely.

  • Buy one, use it, and see how long it takes a low IQ do-gooder with a hero complex to smash your windows in order to save the poor cats.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    they really missed out on having it say "pussy magnet"

  • Bling Nye

    Did they though?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    find out next time on Dragonball Z

