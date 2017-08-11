Finally, A Decent 'Car Full Of Cats' Windshield Sunshade

This is the $15 Call Full Of Cats Auto Sunshade sold by Archie McPhee. It looks like a car full of cats. And who doesn't want a car full of cats? SPOILER: Me, but I don't have a choice because there are a lot of outdoor cats in my neighborhood and my passenger side window doesn't roll up. One time I took two cats to work and didn't even realize it until one demanded I stop at the grocery store for Fancy Feast. You know what I told him? "Fine, but only this once?" Haha, yeah, I'm a sucker of those guys. Plus I love the sounds they make when they eat fast.

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks to Sandy, who wants a Dogs Playing Poker sunshade. I want a shark tank one!