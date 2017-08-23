Finally, A Decent Bob Ross Happy Little Blanket

This is the $30 Bob Ross Happy Little Blanket available from ThinkGeek (which, despite several readers' firm beliefs, I receive no kickbacks, monetary or otherwise, for posting). The 60-inch x 45-inch polyester blanket features an imagine of Bob Ross working his brush magic, complete with snowy mountain, lake and happy little trees. You know, I never realized just how much Bob Ross looks like a werewolf. Maybe he WAS a werewolf. Now that I think about it, I bet he was. That might explain his one-ness with nature. Or why nobody ever listens to me when I talk.

Keep going for a shot of the whole blanket.

Thanks to Jennifer S, who agrees there's nothing more relaxing than wrapping yourself in a Bob Ross blanket and watching the Joy Of Painting while sipping hot cocoa.