Finally, A Custom Printed Luggage Wrap With Your Face On It

August 21, 2017

face-on-luggage-1.jpg

This is the Head Case luggage cover sold by FireBox. For $26 - $39 (depending on luggage size, available in small, medium and large) they'll print a stretchable polyester spandex luggage cover with your face or anybody else's face on it. Then there's no way anybody can confuse your luggage for theirs. Unless of course your doppelgänger was on the same flight and also bought a Head Case. PROTIP: Use a picture from the night you passed out and your roommates drew a penis on your forehead for easier identification.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

face-on-luggage-2.jpg

face-on-luggage-3.jpg

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees the easiest way to identify your luggage at the airport is not bringing any and buying all new clothes when you get where you're going. My parents swear by that.

  • Thanatos

    Heh, vaginas.

  • You want the mouth-breather criminal losers they employ at the TSA to target your bag to steal stuff out of it? Cuz this would be a great way to make your luggage stand out!

    -And if you think I'm being too harsh on the knuckle-dragging failures of the TSA:
    http://www.wcpo.com/news/lo...

  • Ollie Williams

    That's why you use this photo: http://i.imgur.com/ivN9edZ.jpg

  • How dare you show the sexy selfie I sent you last time we were sexting!! You said you'd keep that private!

    I feel so betrayed!! :-(

  • Jenness

    One of those close up shots looks a little iffy if you ask me.

  • Ollie Williams

    Heh, vaginas.

  • Kyle Miller

    Great util your first TSA inspection and they just cut it off the bag.

