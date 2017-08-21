Finally, A Custom Printed Luggage Wrap With Your Face On It

This is the Head Case luggage cover sold by FireBox. For $26 - $39 (depending on luggage size, available in small, medium and large) they'll print a stretchable polyester spandex luggage cover with your face or anybody else's face on it. Then there's no way anybody can confuse your luggage for theirs. Unless of course your doppelgänger was on the same flight and also bought a Head Case. PROTIP: Use a picture from the night you passed out and your roommates drew a penis on your forehead for easier identification.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees the easiest way to identify your luggage at the airport is not bringing any and buying all new clothes when you get where you're going. My parents swear by that.