Father Pushes Son On Tricycle With A Leafblower

Note: Volume, leaf blower.

This is a short video of a father pushing his son around on his tricycle with a leafblower. Um, where is that child's ear protection? You're wearing muffs and he doesn't get anything? How's he supposed to view the solar eclipse on Monday if he's deaf? "You really are an idiot, you know that?" I've learned to pride myself on it like everyone else. I'm just going to assume he's wearing ear plugs that I can't see. Regardless, you know what would be even cooler than getting pushed around on a tricycle by a leafblower? Getting to drive the family car. "He's like three years old." So? I drove my first car at around the same age, and I can almost guarantee it's still in that creek, right where I meant to park it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my buddy Luke, who was in the process of building his son a weedwacker powered tricycle before his wife yelled at him and made him take it apart. Oh that Stacy and her safety concerns!