Extreme Pogo Athlete Jumps Over Three SUVs One After Another To Set World Record

August 8, 2017

pogo-stick-car-jumps.jpg

Because some people aren't afraid to get out there and turn their dreams into reality, this is a video of extreme pogo athlete Dalton Smith jumping over three teensy-tiny Nissan Juke SUVs one right after another to set the Guinness Wold Record for most consecutive cars jumped over on a pogo stick. What was the record before, just one? Two and a broken leg? Because I don't even know how to pogo but you give me a week and I guarantee I could clear four. Or be the first person to poke a hole in the roof of a Nissan Juke with a pogo stick. Either way, I'm setting a world record and continuing to disappoint my parents.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Randi, who agrees there's nothing that trying hard and believing in yourself can't accomplish, except the things you're for-real physically incapable of.

$4.8 Million: The World's Most Expensive Dress Bought At Auction (Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Happy Birthday Mr. President One)

Previous Story

Conceptual Minimalist Casette Tape Player

Next Story
  • Jenness

    That looks like one of the coolest cartoons ever!

  • Jenness

    YAY!!! I love it :D

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Erm... space out the car a tiny bit, and he could have gone on for a couple more. No?

  • FearlessFarris

    Not to diminish from this guy's accomplishments, but we're taking a rather liberal approach to the term "SUV" here, aren't we?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: congratulations, dare to dream, everybody needs a hobby, guinness, i heard if you pogo stick too much it compacts your vertebrae and you get shorter can you confirm or disconfirm that for me?, is pogo sticking good exercise or what?, jumping, pushing the envelope, trying hard and believing in yourself, world records, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post