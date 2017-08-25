Dump Truck Driver Doesn't Realize Dump Bed Is Up, Plows Through Highway Sign

This is a video shot through a cracked windshield of a dump truck driver in Texas who doesn't realize that his dump bed is up and proceeds to plow through a highway sign, bringing it crashing down. I can only imagine a certain somebody is looking through the classifieds for a new job now. "Is it you, GW?" What? No -- I only look through the 'casual encounters' and 'missed connections' on Craigslist, which is kinda like looking for a new job, but only because I spend so much of the day doing it.

Keep going for the video, as well as one where you can see the passenger filming the incident trying to signal to the dump truck driver that his dump bed is up.

Thanks to Luc, who's pretty sure making sure your dump bed is down is taught in like, Dump Truck Driving 101.