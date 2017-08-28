Drop Ceiling Collapses During Music Studio Renovation

This is a very short video of the drop ceiling collapsing at The Sonic Factory music recording studio during a renovation. Apparently the wires supporting the ceiling's support lattice had rusted, eventually leading to its catastrophic failure. I was impressed with how calm the guy on the ladder was compared to the guy on the ground. Also, I can only assume that, somewhere nearby, there's a wife or girlfriend telling these guys they should have listened to her when she suggested hiring a professional.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andy T, who agrees the only time you really need a ceiling is when it's raining.