Drop Ceiling Collapses During Music Studio Renovation

August 28, 2017

drop-ceiling-collapse.jpg

This is a very short video of the drop ceiling collapsing at The Sonic Factory music recording studio during a renovation. Apparently the wires supporting the ceiling's support lattice had rusted, eventually leading to its catastrophic failure. I was impressed with how calm the guy on the ladder was compared to the guy on the ground. Also, I can only assume that, somewhere nearby, there's a wife or girlfriend telling these guys they should have listened to her when she suggested hiring a professional.

