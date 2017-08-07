'Driverless' Van Spotted Driving Around D.C. Area, Actually A Guy Dressed As A Car Seat

This is a video of NBC Washington transportation reporter Adam Tuss trying to interview a man who's been driving a van around Arlington, Virginia dressed as a car seat (possibly inspired by that fast food drive-through prank). Apparently the seat had no interest in being interviewed. Honestly, it's just nice to know there are still some people out there doing God's work.

UPDATE: Apparently this man is participating in a study being conducted by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute about of how people react to driverless cars, and was supposed to be doing what he was doing, which was being a car seat.

Keep going for the unsuccessful interview, complete with classic lines like "Brother -- who are you?" "What are you doing?" and "I'm with the news, dude."

Here's me trying to talk to a man in a car seat costume @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/e5humOM7uS — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

