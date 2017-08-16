Driver Mistakes Stairs For Underground Parking Ramp, Things Go Horribly Wrong
This is a video from Santiago, Chili, of a driver who mistakes the stairs to an office building for an underground parking ramp, and proceeds to drive down them before realizing the error. They get out, then the car plummets down the stairs into the glass door at the bottom. Thankfully, nobody was injured. Except the car, which the Transformers will be holding a candlelight vigil for following Sunday's monster truck rally at the county fairplex.
Keep going for the security cam footage, as well as an eyewitness cell phone video.
Thanks to Brianna, who's not convinced this driver wasn't just trying to test the offroad capabilities of their SUV.
