Dreams Really Do Come True: LEGO Releasing Official Voltron Set

Remember that Voltron LEGO set proposed by LEGO Ideas user len_d69 back in April of 2016? Well after receiving the requisite amount of votes (10,000) and being reviewed by the team at LEGO, they've officially announced the set will go into production. The set, scheduled for release next year, will consist of five separate robot lions that can be morphed into Voltron. No word on price yet, but I imagine it will be at the higher end of the spectrum. I'm thinking somewhere in the tens to hundreds of millions of dollars range. "You do realize it's not lifesize, right?" Wait -- what? Tell me you're joking. "Are you mentally ill?" *putting on cool guy shades with one lens missing* I am the mentally illest.

Keep going for a couple more shots of the disappointingly small Voltron.

Thanks to Brian, who promised I could come over and build the set with him, which I accepted because there's no way I'll be able to afford my own.