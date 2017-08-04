Dead Leaf Mantises Prepare For Battle Against Owner's Finger

August 4, 2017

dead-leaf-mantises.jpg

This is a video from insect lover and Youtuber InsecthausTV showing off a group of angry dead leaf mantises. They're angry because he pokes them with his finger. I get angry when people poke me too. Unless it's on Facebook, then it's okay because I know they just miss me/want to get in my pants (technically sweats I accidentally cut into shorts when I was weed-whacking) and aren't just hoping I'll giggle like the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Thanks to Marcus O, who agrees those things are definitely aliens.

