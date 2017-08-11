Crushing Tablet & Power Bank w/ Hydraulic Press To Watch Their Batteries Explode

August 11, 2017

This is a video from the Hydraulic Press Channel of a tablet PC getting crushed to watch its battery explode, then crushing a power bank into a bed of screws to watch it explode. I bet that smelled fantastic. I don't know what it is, but I love those noxious fumes. One time a coworker's laptop caught fire here at work and I literally huffed the flames out. *shrug* I have a gift. "Congratulations, it's cancer." Please, I'm going to live forever because God wants to watch me suffer as long as possible. I'm like his favorite reality show trainwreck.

Thanks to n0nentity, who eats batteries hoping he'll become the first all-electric Transformer.

  • Perpetual Pizza

    The note 7 would explode before being crushed.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Nothing like the sweet smell of lithium in the morning

  • Irina Abramovich

    Nothing but straight fat fumes in afterooster's fat wife's face -- instead of trying to imagine smelling batteries exploding, she smelled liquid butter being cooked atop her 1,000 chicken and beef sausages. You know the saying, 'you only live once', the message afterooster's wife hears is "You're only fat forever."=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: I love your kitten paws and claws-- they are perfect!!!=)=)=)
    Irina: Best beer drinking buds forever!

