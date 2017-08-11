Crushing Tablet & Power Bank w/ Hydraulic Press To Watch Their Batteries Explode

via GIPHY

This is a video from the Hydraulic Press Channel of a tablet PC getting crushed to watch its battery explode, then crushing a power bank into a bed of screws to watch it explode. I bet that smelled fantastic. I don't know what it is, but I love those noxious fumes. One time a coworker's laptop caught fire here at work and I literally huffed the flames out. *shrug* I have a gift. "Congratulations, it's cancer." Please, I'm going to live forever because God wants to watch me suffer as long as possible. I'm like his favorite reality show trainwreck.

Keep going for the video.



Thanks to n0nentity, who eats batteries hoping he'll become the first all-electric Transformer.