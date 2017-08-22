Cross Section USS Enterprise Drink Coasters

August 22, 2017

uss-enterprise-coasters-1.jpg

Remember those stacking Death Star cross section drink coasters? Well here's a six piece set of $20 USS Enterprise ones for the Star Trek fan. Obviously, they're the perfect coasters to find at a yard sale for a dollar, or fifty cents if one's missing. I'll give you a quarter for three and I won't do donuts in your yard.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

uss-enterprise-coasters-2.jpg

uss-enterprise-coasters-3.jpg

Thanks to carey, who just sets glasses directly on her wooden coffee table because life is too short to give a shit about water rings.

Flute Beatboxing And Cello Cover Of The Game Of Thrones Theme

Previous Story

Smooth: Girl Drops Phone Out Of $2 Million Supercar, Driver Proceeds To Run Over It

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cross section, drinks, finally, protection, spaceship, star tracks, star trek, star trek everything (but not as much of everything as star wars stuff that's for real everything), star trex, the wait is over, things that look like other things, uss enterprise
Previous Post
Next Post