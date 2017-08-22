Cross Section USS Enterprise Drink Coasters

Remember those stacking Death Star cross section drink coasters? Well here's a six piece set of $20 USS Enterprise ones for the Star Trek fan. Obviously, they're the perfect coasters to find at a yard sale for a dollar, or fifty cents if one's missing. I'll give you a quarter for three and I won't do donuts in your yard.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to carey, who just sets glasses directly on her wooden coffee table because life is too short to give a shit about water rings.