This is the lifesize Pickle Rick from Rick And Morty sculpted by Imgurian chewitpunchy and painted by his girlfriend. Chewit says the sculpting took about six hours, and the painting an additional six hours, for a grand total of *adding on fingers* too many for me to count. Honestly, my mom doesn't even like me watching Rick And Morty because she thinks Rick is a bad influence on me. But you know what I told her? I'm a grown-ass man and I can watch whatever I want! "How did that work out for you?" Sent to bed without supper, which sucks because spaghetti and turkey meatballs is my favorite.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

Thanks to my good pal/mortal enemy Terry, who I want to pickle and jam into a light socket so bad.