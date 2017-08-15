Couple Sculpt And Paint Their Own Lifesize Pickle Rick From Rick And Morty

August 15, 2017

pickle-rick-1.jpg

This is the lifesize Pickle Rick from Rick And Morty sculpted by Imgurian chewitpunchy and painted by his girlfriend. Chewit says the sculpting took about six hours, and the painting an additional six hours, for a grand total of *adding on fingers* too many for me to count. Honestly, my mom doesn't even like me watching Rick And Morty because she thinks Rick is a bad influence on me. But you know what I told her? I'm a grown-ass man and I can watch whatever I want! "How did that work out for you?" Sent to bed without supper, which sucks because spaghetti and turkey meatballs is my favorite.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

pickle-rick-2.jpg

pickle-rick-3.jpg

pickle-rick-4.jpg

pickle-rick-5.jpg

pickle-rick-6.jpg

Thanks to my good pal/mortal enemy Terry, who I want to pickle and jam into a light socket so bad.

Man Dual-Wielding Axes Goes Nuts Splitting Logs

Previous Story

Couple Blows Up Their SUV After Lighting Cigarette With Propane Grill Still On In Back

Next Story
  • Titty McNipplefondler

    move over tiny rick

  • Irina Abramovich

    Here I am logging into my other account, with a disguised name, to write about how fat afterooster's wife is:

    I heard afterooster's wife is so fat she ate 5 billion pounds of mashed potatoes at Culver's over her lifetime, and also 6 billion pounds of french fries. All of these stories have gained aftrooster's wife popularity with the American Heart Association.=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You have a perfect and healthy kitten heart, that's what the vet and also, God, said.=)=)=)
    Irina: Your hair looked hot today in the sun!!!!!=)

  • Irina Abramovich

    Here I am logging into my other acount, under a disguised name, to werite about how fat afterooster's wife is:

    I heard she is so fat she ate all the people in the youtube link you posted on the Geekologie comment forum-- so, thanks today for your contribution to America's obesity epidemic.

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: I love your smile -- you have perfect teeth, little #1 L33T God kitten!!!=)=)=)
    Irina: I had tons of fun with you at the park today -- let's ride bikes tomorrow.=)

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cartoons, characters, good job, impressive, it was only a matter of time, man i love pickles so much sometimes i just drink the juice at friends' houses, relationships, rick and morty, sculpting, shows, sure why not, therapy, things that look like other things, well that was fast, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post