Couple Blows Up Their SUV After Lighting Cigarette With Propane Grill Still On In Back

Because apparently even Darwin believes in second chances, a couple from (you guessed it) Florida recently blew up their Kia Sorrento after the female passenger lit a cigarette with a propane gas grill still on in the back after failing to turn the burners off and seal the tank valve. *shrug* Accidents happen. Thankfully for them, they managed to escape with minor burns and no life threatening injuries, despite the fact that picture of their car looks like a Death Star exploded inside.

WESH reports that police say the couple were leaving a barbecue at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando when the incident occurred. They neglected to turn off both the burners and the gas valve at the tank when they loaded it into the back of the Sorrento--why is a question that goes unanswered--leaving the grill burning and quickly filling the car with propane.

As they neared the exit, the woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion that blew out the side of the Kia and caused the driver to crash into a pole. Orlando Police said in a tweet that the couple received non-life-threatening burns and were taken to a local hospital.

Did they not SMELL the propane? Did they just mistake it for a new car smell? Because those are distinctly different to me. They're lucky to be alive. Just look at that damage. There's also a shot below of the windshield that blew out, which appears to have a pair of eyeglasses embedded in it. Dear God. Obviously, Weber brand charcoal grills -- that's the real lesson here.

Keep going for a shot of the windshield.

