Cool: An Electric Drill Powered Flipbook

August 11, 2017

power-drill-flipbook.jpg

These are a couple video demonstrations of the jellyfish animation drill-powered flipbook created by Instagram user wolfcatworkshop. Apparently the flipbook will eventually be handcrank powered, he just wanted to test the motion first. Personally, I'd prefer the drill to a handcrank, because why do work when you can let technology do the work for you? "That's why we have robots." SON OF A! Burn everything that isn't analog.

A post shared by federico tobon 🐱 (@wolfcatworkshop) on

A post shared by federico tobon 🐱 (@wolfcatworkshop) on

Thanks to Linby, who informed me flipbooks are his favorite kind of books. Mine are comic! Plus erotic fan fiction.

  • Meh

    There are children out there with more flipbook-talent.

  • Jenness

    It needs an explosion at the end to give it that wow factor

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    That, or boobs, or both.

  • That's, unequivocally, what she said.

  • Jenness
