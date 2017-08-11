Cool: An Electric Drill Powered Flipbook

These are a couple video demonstrations of the jellyfish animation drill-powered flipbook created by Instagram user wolfcatworkshop. Apparently the flipbook will eventually be handcrank powered, he just wanted to test the motion first. Personally, I'd prefer the drill to a handcrank, because why do work when you can let technology do the work for you? "That's why we have robots." SON OF A! Burn everything that isn't analog.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Linby, who informed me flipbooks are his favorite kind of books. Mine are comic! Plus erotic fan fiction.