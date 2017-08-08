Conceptual Minimalist Casette Tape Player

Because traditional cassette tape players are way too big and way too cheap at the thrift store, this is the conceptual Elbow cassette tape player designed by Andrius Žemaitis and Marius Paulikas. I assume they named it the Elbow because both Knee and Asscrack are already registered trademarks. The inventors are currently looking for some "electronics and engineering heads" to help bring the product to market. Are you an electronics or engineering head? I am not. I am, as most children I meet like to refer to me, just a stupid head. It hurts even worse because kids tell the truth.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Buck, who's holding out for the inevitable CD version.