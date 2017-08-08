Conceptual Minimalist Casette Tape Player

August 8, 2017

elbow-cassette-player-1.jpg

Because traditional cassette tape players are way too big and way too cheap at the thrift store, this is the conceptual Elbow cassette tape player designed by Andrius Žemaitis and Marius Paulikas. I assume they named it the Elbow because both Knee and Asscrack are already registered trademarks. The inventors are currently looking for some "electronics and engineering heads" to help bring the product to market. Are you an electronics or engineering head? I am not. I am, as most children I meet like to refer to me, just a stupid head. It hurts even worse because kids tell the truth.

elbow-cassette-player-2.jpg

elbow-cassette-player-3.jpg

  • Darren McCoy

    Whilst being pretty cool, this is way more bulky than thinnest walkman. This looks about four times thicker than the tape.

    https://goo.gl/images/4FRPe6

  • PlaysWithWolves

    No rewinding without moving the arm to the other reel(if even that), but interesting and relatively small design!

  • Russell Bullock

    If this thing had come out in the 70s or 80s, it would have been huge! Nowadays, while it's a neat concept, it'll attract a small niche market at best.

  • Jenness

    Agreed. Too little, too late.

