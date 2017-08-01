Collapsing Grain Silo Causes Dust Explosion

This is a video of a grain silo collapsing in Switz City, Indiana, causing a grain dust explosion, possibly triggered by friction or static electricity. It really got me thinking. So like, just how safe is breakfast cereal anyways? Because the last thing I need is my face exploding first thing in the morning. Unless it's Monday morning, in which case do you worst, God.

Keep going for two versions of the video in case the first doesn't work.

