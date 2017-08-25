Colin Furze Sets Off 1,000 Mortar Fireworks From The Back Of His Custom Built Bicycle

August 25, 2017

firework-bike.jpg

To celebrate his 5,000,000th Youtube subscriber, this is a video of Colin Furze setting off 1,000 mortar fireworks from the back of a custom built bicycle while riding it. That looked glorious. You think he'd let somebody borrow it to drive into an enemy's house? I'm asking for me. And, in a way, for my ex-roommate Derek, but not in a way he'd be happy about.

Keep going for the video unless you're one of Colin's 5,000,000 Youtube subscribers and already saw it.


Thanks to Anne, who agrees fireworks are hands down the coolest element on the periodic table.

  • Bling Nye

    No slow-mo with Ride of the Valkyries playing?

  • steve holt

    I love this crazy dude.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I really like the music he puts in his videos.

  • Bling Nye

    I love the crazy shit he does, but I find him annoying as hell.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Afterooster's wife is so fat, I once heard that she ate 5,000 broccoli and cheese soups with French baguettes from Panera Bread in a week!!!=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're the sweetest water drinker out of all the kittens!!=)=)=)
    Irina: Let's go to the Renaissance Fair to eat turkey legs and drink beer!=)

