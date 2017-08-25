Colin Furze Sets Off 1,000 Mortar Fireworks From The Back Of His Custom Built Bicycle
To celebrate his 5,000,000th Youtube subscriber, this is a video of Colin Furze setting off 1,000 mortar fireworks from the back of a custom built bicycle while riding it. That looked glorious. You think he'd let somebody borrow it to drive into an enemy's house? I'm asking for me. And, in a way, for my ex-roommate Derek, but not in a way he'd be happy about.
Keep going for the video unless you're one of Colin's 5,000,000 Youtube subscribers and already saw it.
Thanks to Anne, who agrees fireworks are hands down the coolest element on the periodic table.
