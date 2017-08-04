Close Calls: Man Almost Gets Hit By Out Of Control Rescue Copter

This is a video of a man narrowly escaping getting hit by an out-of-control rescue helicopter on Grossglockner Mountain in Austria. Everything seems to be going smoothly until the helicopter suddenly goes into an out-of-control spin and crashes into the side of the mountain. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in the accident. Except the helicopter, I don't think the helicopter made it. Hopefully the next one they send doesn't freak out when it sees that one and thinks its about to be sacrificed.

Keep going for the video while I cancel my Groupon for that sunset helicopter tour.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees it's all fun and games until the helicopter sent to rescue you decides you'd be better off dead.