Clever Road Runner And Wile E. Coyote LEGO Build

This is the clever Road Runner and Wile E. Coyoto LEGO scene built by LEGO Moc user matt rowntRee. I like everything about it. And, as you can see, Wile E. Coyote has bitten off more than he can chew once again. Me? I never bite off more than I can chew because I don't chew. I just swallow food whole like a snake. *pukes up two whole Slim Jims and a hotdog* I've gotta stop doing that.

Keep going for several more shots of the creative build.

Thanks to JoEy, who agrees Wile E. Coyote should have starved a long time ago.