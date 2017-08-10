Clever Road Runner And Wile E. Coyote LEGO Build

August 10, 2017

road-runner-coyote-lego-build-5.jpg

This is the clever Road Runner and Wile E. Coyoto LEGO scene built by LEGO Moc user matt rowntRee. I like everything about it. And, as you can see, Wile E. Coyote has bitten off more than he can chew once again. Me? I never bite off more than I can chew because I don't chew. I just swallow food whole like a snake. *pukes up two whole Slim Jims and a hotdog* I've gotta stop doing that.

Keep going for several more shots of the creative build.

road-runner-coyote-lego-build-6.jpg

road-runner-coyote-lego-build-4.jpg

road-runner-coyote-lego-build-3.jpg

road-runner-coyote-lego-build-2.jpg

road-runner-coyote-lego-build-1.jpg

Thanks to JoEy, who agrees Wile E. Coyote should have starved a long time ago.

  • asdfadfs

    "VIPE"

    if they changed the bottommost row of the fork to more stick (change 2 dots to 1) it'd look less like a V

    V
    █ . █
    █ . █
    .. █
    .. █

    into

    Y
    █ . █
    .. █
    .. █
    .. █

    but Y is hard to do either way

    ( and before you say
    █ . █
    █ . █
    █ . █
    .. █
    would be V I say that is clearly a U)

  • Meh

    Now this is Lego's at their finest hour. I would've said that earlier had it been a Predator.

