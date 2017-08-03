Clever: Guy 3D Prints M.C. Escher's 'Impossible Cube'

This is a brief video of M.C. Escher's 'Impossible Cube' modeled and 3-D printed in real life by Pierpaolo Andraghetti. It only looks perfect from this one angle. For any other angle the trick of perspective becomes apparent. I guess you could say that, like me, it only has one good side. "Face down in a shallow grave." You've come to kill me, haven't you? "Yes." Did my parents put you up to this?! Come on, what are they paying you -- I'll half it. "You mean double?" No I do not.

Keep going for the video reveal.

Thanks to Jimminy, who agrees the only real impossible cubes are Rubik's.