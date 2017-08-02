Classy: Fancy Business Suit Pinstriped With Tiny 'EFF YOU's

August 2, 2017

eff-you-suit-1.jpg

This is the $6,500 'Eff you' three-piece wool pinstripe suit available from tailor David August. If you keep up with boxing, you may recall Conor McGregor wore one to a recent McGregor v. Mayweather press tour stop in Los Angeles. And now you can own one yourself. I just bought eight of them in different colors -- one for every day of the week. "There's only seven." What? "There's only seven days of the week." Nooooo -- there's Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Funday. "Funday is not a day of the week." Then when am I supposed to go to bottomless mimosa brunch with my girls?! "What are you talking about?" I don't know, I watched one of my sister's shows on the DVR.

Keep going for one more shot.

eff-you-suit-2.jpg

eff-you-suit-3.jpg

eff-you-suit-4.jpg

eff-you-suit-5.jpg

Thanks to JD, who agrees this is how you nail job interviews.

  • Meh

    This is exactly my mood today. Or most days but especially today. Can i get a suit with a bigger font? No need to be shy, i want people to see i hope they fucking die.

  • Spike

    As a person with some disposable income and a desire to both look good and offend people, I love this more than I can express with words but still wouldn't spend that much money on this. For the record, I've spent more than this on a bicycle.

  • Geekologie

    I've got some money spending ideas

  • FearlessFarris

    Is the suit so expensive that he can't afford socks?

  • Bling Nye
  • FearlessFarris

    It's a thing for actors and others who don't need to project competence.

  • Bling Nye

    I don't try not to judge people on how they choose to dress. I had to edit that because I do tend to think the frat-bros are douchebags.

  • FearlessFarris

    That's admirable of you, but 99% of the world does.

    Most people dress with intent, too. They're deliberately trying to convey a message about themselves by what they wear.

    Case in point, a guy wearing a "F-YOU" suit is definitely trying to send a message.

  • Bling Nye

    Might just depend on who you hang out with. I can assure you, there are a lot of people in the world that really don't give a fuck about what someone wears.

    Besides, I don't think it's really as nefarious as you imagine... the choice to not wear socks could simply be one of comfort in hot weather (go see what gets worn with a linen suit in Milan or Naples), and not a 'message' about themselves... beyond the fact they think it's more comfortable to not wear socks in hot weather.

    FUCK YOU suit is definitely sending a message. Literally. But it doesn't make the argument that all dress choices are statements beyond basic comfort.

  • FearlessFarris

    I'm sure you're correct that comfort factors in to the "no socks" thing. But clothing isn't quite as simple as that. Consider the decision to wear a linen suit vs. the decision to wear gym shorts and a t-shirt. Both are about comfort in hot weather, but each sends an entirely different message.

    People may not "care," in a negative judgmental sense, but they are certainly drawing conclusions and forming opinions.

  • Bling Nye

    Your comparison only works if you're putting the two people in the same situation, where one or the other would be incongruent based on societal norms, i.e., wearing a suit at the gym, or gym clothes at a restaurant. Neither would bear as second glance otherwise in a neutral setting. Or are you saying if you just pass either on the street, you're going to form opinions and draw conclusions about that person? Seems judgmental and a waste of energy to me.

    But that's just, like, my opinion, man.

  • FearlessFarris

    You yourself are making a "judgment" in saying that gym shorts don't belong in a restaurant. (I agree with you, btw.)

    The concept of judgment doesn't have to have a negative connotation. As you walk down a city street, you're constantly judging everyone you encounter--consciously and subliminally. Clothing or style of dress is just one factor that is taken into consideration. That's not a wrong or bad thing. The ability to make assessments like that allows a person to successfully function in society.

  • Bubbubsky

    Insert the word "stupid" between "a" and "thing".

  • Joke's on the guy wearing the suit since it looks ugly AF.

  • GeneralDisorder

    So you're saying this UMF should buy one? Noted.

