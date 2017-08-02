Classy: Fancy Business Suit Pinstriped With Tiny 'EFF YOU's

This is the $6,500 'Eff you' three-piece wool pinstripe suit available from tailor David August. If you keep up with boxing, you may recall Conor McGregor wore one to a recent McGregor v. Mayweather press tour stop in Los Angeles. And now you can own one yourself. I just bought eight of them in different colors -- one for every day of the week. "There's only seven." What? "There's only seven days of the week." Nooooo -- there's Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Funday. "Funday is not a day of the week." Then when am I supposed to go to bottomless mimosa brunch with my girls?! "What are you talking about?" I don't know, I watched one of my sister's shows on the DVR.

Keep going for one more shot.

