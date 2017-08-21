Classic: Video Of A Pig Falling For The Old Carrot On A Stick Trick

This is a video of Banks (presumably like Piggy Banks?) the pig getting tricked into exercising with the old carrot on a stick ruse. You know I actually tried the same thing with my dog once with much less impressive results, presumably because she doesn't give a shit about carrots. Then I replaced the carrot with a Slim Jim and...yeah. There's a reward if you find her.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ashley G, who agrees we should rename pigs something else to boost their self-confidence due to the negative connotation associated with the name pig.