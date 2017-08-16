'Boy & Bear': An Electronic Song Made From Winnie The Pooh

August 16, 2017

winnie-the-pooh-electronic-song.jpg

This is 'Boy & Bear,' a song made by electronic musician Pogo featuring samples from Winnie The Pooh. I liked it. Maybe you'll like it too. Or maybe you'll hate it. Do you hate me? Why do you hate me? What did I do? I wish we could just go back in time and start over. "What would you do different?" Stab you as soon as I met you. Actually...*climbs out of your computer monitor like that girl from The Ring except brandishing a knife* For Eeyore! "Nice try, but I'm reading this on my phone." But are you on the toilet? Then I'm coming through a drain like the IT clown.

Keep going for the music video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees Eeyore deserved his own spinoff.

Man In Dragon Ball Armor Solves Rubik's Cube With Eyes Closed, Tossing From Hand To Hand

Previous Story

Finally, A Decent Flying Spaghetti Monster Colander

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cartoons, characters, different strokes for different folks, electronic music, making things from other things, man i wish i had a cool crew like pooh and the gang -- that would be nice, music, music video, musician, samples, song, sounds, we're getting the band back together, we're on a mission from god
Previous Post
Next Post