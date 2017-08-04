Boeing 787 Drew A Giant GPS Picture Of Itself Above The US

August 4, 2017

plane-draws-gps-plane-1.jpg

This is a shot of the picture that a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner drew of itself using its GPS while flying above 22 of the United States during an 18-hour 'endurance flight test' of the new Rolls Royce engines that will power the 787-10 models of the plane. As tipster Jeremy pointed out, "it may have exaggerated its engine size a bit." I actually do the same thing now when I draw pictures of myself, except I have to understate certain body parts. Because one time I was playing Pictionary with friends and the clue was 'Me' but all anybody could guess was 'guy riding missile' and 'telephone pole repairman'.

Keep going for one more shot prior to completion.

plane-draws-gps-plane-2.jpg

Thanks to Jeremy, who draws pictures of himself in the condensation on bus windows, so there.

